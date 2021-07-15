How Liverpool dogs can aid with the rescue of other animals

Dog owners all around Merseyside are being asked to give their pet’s blood in order to save the lives of others.

Pet Blood Bank UK is a non-profit organization that helps save the lives of pets in need by collecting blood from other animals.

Every unit donated can help save up to four lives, and the procedure is comparable to that of the human body.

They are now urging pet owners in Liverpool and the surrounding areas to consider donating their own canines, as they are in critical need of a rare blood type.

The charity is asking owners of basset hounds, bearded collies, curly-coated retrievers, and salukis to consider donating.

The critical negative blood type, which is in high demand because it may be donated to any dog in an emergency, is more common in all four breeds.

Donors must be aged one to eight, weigh more than 25 kilograms, and be confident, fit, and healthy.

“We are always seeking for more beautiful dogs to come forward and join our lifesaving community of blood donors,” said Nicole Osborne, a spokesman for PBB. Each unit of blood donated by a dog can save the lives of up to four additional dogs, so it truly makes a difference.

“Negative blood is extremely popular since it may be given to any dog in an emergency. We’d love to hear from you if your dog fulfills our donor criteria, especially if they’re one of the breeds we know are more likely to have negative blood type.”

Dog owners can give to the following practices:

White Cross Vets and Rutland House in St. Helens, and the Ellesmere Port Animal Trust Vets4Pets in Leigh is a little further out.

The organization hosts sessions across the country where owners can bring their cherished pets to donate blood.

It’s transported to a processing facility in Loughborough, where it’s sorted into several goods. It is then saved and distributed to veterinarians as needed.

Visit www.petbloodbankuk.org/dogbloodtypes to learn more and register your dog.