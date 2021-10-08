How Liverpool aims to recover from the storms of the previous year, from controversy to success.

Liverpool is, without a doubt, at a fork in the road.

The city is still recovering from the Coronavirus outbreak, which wreaked havoc on its people and economy, and is far from being fully recovered.

The city’s recent recovery was fueled by a burgeoning and now world-famous tourist and hospitality industries, which were two of the most damaged by the city’s frequent lockdowns.

UNESCO is branded “horribly wrong” by the council boss, who supports Everton’s stadium vision.

But, as if recovering from this once-in-a-generation challenge wasn’t challenging enough, Liverpool faces an even more arduous task in rebuilding its reputation following a scandalous year.

People will not need to be reminded of the ongoing police investigation and many arrests involving the council, including former Mayor Joe Anderson’s arrest.

They are unlikely to demand a thorough account of the historically poor findings of a government inspection report, which resulted in the humiliating placement of Whitehall commissioners at the Cunard Building, where they will remain for the next three years.

Max Caller’s inspection report, while devastatingly terrible, has also offered a natural platform for reform.

The city council has a new political leadership in the form of Mayor Joanne Anderson and a new cabinet, while the senior officer lineup continues to shift considerably.

Tony Reeves, the man credited by many, including Max Caller and the government, with exposing the flaws and turning the tables at Liverpool City Council, is now in charge of a vastly different organization than when he first arrived in 2017.

The Caller Report’s issues are widely documented, but they concentrated on the important departments of Regeneration, Planning, Highways, and Property Management.

The discoveries were harrowing and destructive, ranging from papers tossed in skips to shady transactions and off-the-record talks with developers.

Some cops dreaded emails appearing in their inbox, which was described as a “toxic culture.”

You simply have to glance around the city to see the evidence and consequences of some of these issues, with a slew of stalled projects and half-completed developments. “The summary has come to an end.”