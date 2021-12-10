How Ketanji Brown Jackson, rumored to be Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, ruled on Trump’s January 6th Docs.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, widely seen as a top candidate for a Supreme Court vacancy, was one of three appeals court judges who ruled against former President Donald Trump’s attempt to keep records relating to the January 6 election secret on Thursday.

President Joe Biden appointed Jackson, 51, to the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., in June to replace the seat vacated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Many legal experts predict Biden will nominate her to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises during his term, especially if Justice Stephen Breyer departs. During his 2020 campaign, Trump also promised to select a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Jackson joined fellow judges Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins on the appeals court on Thursday in a 3-0 judgment declaring that former President Trump had no legal basis to withhold papers sought by the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Former President Barack Obama appointed both Millett and Wilkins.

“[President Biden] and Congress have each made the judgment that access to this subset of presidential communication records is necessary to address a subject of great constitutional consequence for the Republic,” Millett wrote in the conclusion.

Trump has “given this court no legal basis to disregard President Biden’s assessment of the Executive Branch interests at risk, or to create a separation of powers dispute that the Political Branches have avoided,” according to the ruling.

The verdict would be stayed for two weeks, according to the court document, so that the former president may file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

This is possibly Jackson’s most significant decision in her current position. That’s also likely to provide some insight into the left-leaning posture she’d take if she were to become a Supreme Court justice, and it could influence her Senate hearings.

“If, as expected, Judge Jackson is ultimately selected as President Biden’s next Supreme Court candidate, her position in the executive privilege issue will no certainly play a key role in a nomination hearing,” national security law specialist Bradley Moss told The Hill.

She would join the ranks of the liberals as the newest member. This is a condensed version of the information.