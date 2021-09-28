How hot is it in your town? Spice preferences in the United States have been discovered…

KFC’s Popcorn Chicken is nearly a national treasure — crunchy, moreish, delectable tiny pops of 100% chicken breast – but there’s some exciting news: IT JUST GOT SPICY. It’s been given an edge, a kick, and a scorching twist for a short time to tempt your taste buds. The Zinger Popcorn Bucket has arrived.

It was first trialed in ten lucky sites in April and was so well received that it is now being rolled out across the UK so that everyone may experience the heat! But where are the spice connoisseurs who will rush out to order it, and which of us Brits is more chilli averse?

KFC polled residents in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, London, the North East, North West, Yorkshire, the East Midlands, West Midlands, the East of England, the South East, and the South West about their spice preferences.

The findings suggest that Londoners have the greatest taste for heat: 46% of respondents in the city stated they prefer their cuisine to be spicy or even set their lips on fire. With 41 and 40 percent, respectively, the Scots and the West Midlanders are the runners-up in their love of the burn.

However, in Yorkshire, spice is off the menu: nearly one-fifth of people said they prefer their cuisine mild, the largest percentage of any region polled. Those in the East of England were hot on their heels (but not to their liking).

The survey also indicated a disconnect between people’s perceptions of their own region’s spice appetite and reality. Northern Ireland residents were the most off the mark, predicting that only 16% of people would enjoy spicy food, whereas the true result was 38%. In the North West, on the other hand, 45 percent of respondents felt their community would enjoy serious spice, but only 32% did.

When people were asked which region they thought would have the largest appetite for spicy food, London and the West Midlands came out on top, and they were mostly correct. Those in the South West, on the other hand, were mistakenly supposed to have it.