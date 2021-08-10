How GCSE and A-level scores are determined by teacher assessment.

The days of GCSE and A-Level results are approaching, and there have been significant changes in the way grades are determined.

Traditional exams were canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

These exams have been replaced by a teacher-grading system in which students’ performance in class assessments, mock exams, and coursework are used to determine their grades.

Students will only be graded on subjects that they have been taught, due to the abbreviated school year, which means that some students have not been taught every module they would typically be.

Teachers may have also elected to ask their students to complete evaluations provided by the exam boards in order to assist them in determining grades. These tests, however, would have been far less formal than usual end-of-year exams.

Assessments differed depending on the exam board a school used for each topic. and because they were optional, many students will not have taken these substitute assessments, which were intended to assist teachers in determining what grades their pupils should receive.

A-level students will receive their results on August 10th, while GCSE students will receive their results on August 12th.

Next week will also see the announcement of some vocational exam results, including those for several BTEC qualifications.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, The Washington Newsday will be reporting live from a number of different schools as individuals across Merseyside hear their results. You may follow our live blogs for both A-Level results day on August 10 and GCSE results day on August 12 as young adults in Liverpool learn if they received the grades they expected.