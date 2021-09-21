How Eric Adams Plans To Build New Homes For New York’s Homeless.

Eric Adams, the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, intends to kill two birds with one stone by addressing the city’s twin crises of hotel vacancy and homelessness. What is the strategy? Fill in the gaps in city hotels by converting them into affordable housing units for New York’s most needy residents.

Adams announced his plans during a visit to Sunset Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday. According to a report released in January by the New York City Department of City Planning, 20% of hotels in the city were forced to close after the COVID-19 outbreak almost eliminated demand for rooms. Several city hotels stepped forward to help the government safeguard homeless New Yorkers from the epidemic by opening up their space to them during the pandemic, but that initiative is now being phased out.

Sticking to the spirit of the policy, according to Adams, is a template for meeting his campaign promises to provide more affordable housing in New York.

Mr. Adams said in front of a closed hotel, a natural backdrop to preview his intentions if he enters Gracie Manor in January, that “the confluence of Covid-19, the economic downturn, and the housing challenges we’re having is presenting us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” “Make these hotels a site where people can look for good, inexpensive, and quality accommodation, not an eyesore.”

The candidate’s words were more of an aspirational declaration than a thorough plan presentation. Adams stated that he would like to focus on transforming 25,000 rooms in defunct hotels into inexpensive residences, but that he would be concentrating his efforts in boroughs with less area than Manhattan.

His proposal also appears to be quite similar to Mayor Bill De Blasio’s policy, which has been criticized for its shelter practices. Residents who live near the homeless-occupied hotels have claimed that they are more afraid of crime and harassment in their areas since the policy began, echoing Adams’ views on quality of life. City Hall has decided to abolish the temporary housing policy and relocate the homeless to new shelters in response to these complaints.

The city was forced to cease its homeless relocation initiative after a federal judge ordered it to be halted because officials failed to fully consider the health dangers of people being relocated.