How Does Daylight Saving Time Affect Your Health?

The time of year when people turn their clocks back one hour has arrived once again, with daylight saving time ending on Sunday morning, but some MPs want it to be abolished due to the negative health effects it produces.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, said on Wednesday that daylight saving time should be permanent since “no explanation” exists for people to change their clocks, and that “we need to stop doing it.”

On Wednesday, he added, “We’re ready to undertake this annual lunacy of changing the clock, falling back, springing forward.” “Let’s make daylight saving time permanent.” It has the support and approval of a large majority of members of Congress. Let’s get this over with. Let’s get it passed so we don’t have to deal with this inconvenient change again.” According to a 2019 poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, four out of ten Americans dislike changing their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time. Meanwhile, three out of ten Americans desire to keep daylight saving time indefinitely.

According to reports, daylight saving time causes a range of physical health consequences, the majority of which are caused by sleep deprivation.

“We also witness health issues and workplace accidents.” After the springtime transition, we find an increase in the likelihood of motor vehicle accidents and heart attacks. Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, a NASA scientist and a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Public Safety Committee, told WKRN that “people feel cranky after the springtime change, and it takes them longer to adapt.”

She went on to say that when the clocks change in the fall, such impacts don’t occur since people don’t lose an hour of sleep. According to Flynn-Evans, the extra hour of sleep missed during the springtime transition results in long-term persistent circadian misalignment.

“When your job or school commitments are mistimed relative to your internal clock, this is known as circadian misalignment.” “We see this a lot with shift employees, for example, who have to work at night or late hours in relation to when they go to sleep and wake up, and it’s really difficult for shift workers who can’t quickly adapt,” Flynn-Evans explained.

