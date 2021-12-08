How Do You Know If You’ve Got A Cold Or COVID? Symptoms are explained in detail.

It might be difficult to tell if you have the ordinary cold, the flu, or a case of COVID-19 when flu season and the coronavirus pandemic coincide.

COVID-19 outbreaks are often mild, similar to the flu or a cold, making symptoms difficult to distinguish, especially if vaccinated.

“When people get flu (or COVID) shots, the whole objective of the vaccine is to make the condition less severe,” Dr. Manoj Gandhi, senior medical director for genetic testing solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific, told USA Today. You have a subdued reaction to the virus, with only a little temperature and a smidgeon of weakness.” The flu and COVID-19 might have similar symptoms. A person can have a fever, a runny nose, a headache, a sore throat, a cough, or feel tired. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 infections can also cause a loss of taste or smell, which can assist distinguish the two.

A cold can make you sick for up to ten days, whereas COVID symptoms appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the virus and can persist up to two weeks.

The flu can last anywhere from three to seven days, with some exhaustion and weakening symptoms lasting up to two weeks.

A PCR test, which can even be done concurrently for COVID-19 and influenza in one swab, is the only way to tell the difference between a cold and a COVID infection, according to health experts.

According to Alex Richter, a clinical immunology professor at the University of Birmingham, “It’s clinically impossible to distinguish between a cold and COVID-19. Only PCR testing can tell the difference between them since they present so identically. Screening can be aided by lateral flow testing, but if someone has symptoms, they should get a PCR swab test.” People who aren’t feeling well are also advised to stay at home, exercise proper hygiene, and wear a mask. The flu vaccine and the COVID shot are both recommended by the CDC.