How Do Prince Charles and Princess Diana Compare to the Actors Who Play Them on ‘The Crown’?

In Season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki play Charles and Diana; here’s how they compare to the real-life prince and princess.

West, 51, rose to fame as the notoriously promiscuous Detective Jimmy McNulty in the HBO drama The Wire, which he starred in from 2002 to 2008. He most recently starred in five seasons of The Affair as another cheating husband.

West’s love life has made international news, much like the royal he portrays in The Crown. He made headlines last year after being photographed kissing co-star Lily James in Rome.

When the British press descended in force on West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald’s home, they left a letter for the press outside the house declaring that their marriage was strongâ€”and were later seen kissing.

Charles’ liaison with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, will be depicted by West.

Season 5 follows the royals into the 1990s, when Diana smuggled tape-recorded confessions to biographer Andrew Morton from Kensington Palace.

For the first time, the journalist revealed Charles’ adultery, resulting in the couple’s divorce in 1992.

Elizabeth Debicki, who starred in The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby, will play Diana. Diana’s explosive interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir will most likely be portrayed by the Australian actress.