How do I show that I’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19?

The government is claimed to be “working on” provisions for persons fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel from countries on the amber list without being quarantined.

Thousands of individuals have been permitted to attend pilot events if they have a negative coronavirus test or can show they have been double-jabbed.

But how can such proof be provided?

The PA news agency examines how people in England might obtain a “NHS Covid Pass” in this article.

What is the purpose of an NHS Covid Pass?

Users of the pass will be able to display information about their Covid-19 immunization or test results.

People may be required to present their pass at events where it is being tested or when traveling abroad, according to the NHS.

I’m not sure where I can obtain one.

The NHS website or the NHS app both provide a digital version.

The NHS app, which is separate from the NHS Covid-19 app used for contact tracing, requires you to be enrolled with a GP surgery in England.

Users can acquire their pass after logging in, which can be downloaded as a PDF or sent to them.

What types of people are eligible for a pass?

In England, those aged 16 and up are eligible for a pass two weeks after taking the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

A pass might also be requested if you’ve just received a negative PCR or fast lateral flow test result.

At-home lateral flow test results must first be disclosed on the government’s website.

If a person has received a positive PCR test during the last six months after finishing self-isolation and up to 180 days after taking the test, they can request a pass.

Is it possible for small toddlers to receive passes?

No.

They are not available to minors under the age of 15.

In order to enter UK venues, children do not need to show a pass.

But the NHS warns that families heading abroad may still need to show a child has had a negative test result.

