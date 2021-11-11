How did Matthew Eappen die, according to Louise Woodward’s trial?

Tonight, ITV will screen a new documentary about the events surrounding the Louise Woodward trial.

The show commemorates the 25th anniversary of the high-profile court case in which the then 19-year-old was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Matthew Eappen, an eight-month-old baby.

Woodward, from Elton in Cheshire, was injured in 1997 while working as Matthew’s nanny in Massachusetts.

With a cracked skull, internal bleeding, and a shattered wrist, the youngster was transported to the hospital and put into a coma.

Louise Woodward was charged with battery of a child after admitting to playing “a little rough” with Matthew in the days before.

Woodward’s accusation was enhanced to first degree murder after Matthew died of a brain haemorrhage a few days later.

A jury found Woodward guilty of the crime, but after an appeal, the judge reduced the penalty to involuntary manslaughter.

Since then, the cause of Matthew’s death has been a point of contention. According to the prosecution, Woodward aggressively shook Matthew in a public place “The prosecution claimed he was in a “frustrated, angry, and resentful rage,” while the defense argued his injuries were months old.

Voltage TV is producing the documentary, which will look at whether scientific advancements since the trial could have swayed the jury’s decision.

Sanjay Singhal, the executive producer, said: “I recall being enthralled by the daily twists and turns of the incredible court case, which was front-page news every night, much like millions of others.

“I’d like to try to illustrate what it must have been like for both sides: a young British woman in the center of a legal storm – and the bereaved parents who thought justice was not served because of a scientific argument that continues to this day,” he added.

The term “shaken infant syndrome” became well-known as a result of the high-profile court case.

Shaken baby syndrome is a term used to describe a set of signs and symptoms that occur when an infant or young child’s head is violently shaken or shaken and impacts.

Deborah and Brendan, Matthew’s parents, have since established a charity to promote awareness of the. “The summary has come to an end.”