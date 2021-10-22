How Did Cadaver Dogs Miss Brian Laundrie’s Body During the Reserve’s Initial Search?

The cadaver dogs employed in the search for Brian Laundrie at Florida’s Carlton Reserve, according to a K-9 handler, should have been able to detect Laundrie’s remains located on Wednesday.

Kyle Heyen, the creator of Detector Dogs International and a former police officer, said on Wednesday that cadaver dogs can identify scents through water and wouldn’t ordinarily miss it.

Based on dental data that matched the 23-year- old’s, the FBI determined on Thursday that the remains discovered belonged to Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancée.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19, and Laundrie was a person of interest in his murder.

The cadaver dogs should have been able to find the body if it had been there for the whole of the search, according to Heyen, because they pick up human scent quickly.

According to News Nation Now, “if the body had been there when they walked by with cadaver dogs, and the body had been there for more than two or three minutes, the stench would have came through the water.” “It should have been possible for them to find that body.” According to the site, Heyen claimed to have trained cadaver dogs using actual human parts. He believes that if the canines had been properly trained, “they should have smelled the human stench.” “It raises a lot of red flags.” They should have located him if the body was there at that time, x weeks ago, and if it’s the same dog and the same grade of dog or training. “They would have been able to detect Laundrie’s body,” Heyen explained.

According to the New York Post, Michael Hadsell, president of the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, cadaver dogs are unable to detect a human odor in some conditions. While Hadsell was not involved in the search for Laundrie’s bones, he had been involved in prior searches at the Carlton Reserve’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Laundrie’s remains were discovered, according to the Post.

“The trouble is that people don’t understand that dogs are odor hunters, not body finders,” Hadsell told the Post.

“The difficulty is that they chase the odor of human remains. This is a condensed version of the information.