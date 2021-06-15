How dancing fathers kept their mental health in check during the pandemic

Talking to one other about their mental health has been crucial in getting through the previous year, according to a group of dancing parents whose performances became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic.

The Outta Puff Daddys (OPD), located in Brighton, used to get together on a regular basis for practices and concerts, but that came to an end in March when the country was put on lockdown.

Instead of meeting in small groups, they met over Zoom to ensure they kept up with their routines and maintained social contact with one another. When they were allowed to meet again in small groups, they shared their routines on social media.

“My daughter was the one who originally proposed (it), she said ‘You guys should be on TikTok, I think you’d do really well, there’s nothing really like you,’” Paul Jukes, the group’s leader, told the PA news agency.

“So as soon as the rules were lifted and we were able to go into the car park in groups of six, we started filming TikToks and it just went crazy,” says the narrator.

On YouTube, one of their videos has received over 1.4 million views.

Mr Jukes, the director of a branding agency, remarked, “We’re TikTok famous.” “We’ve been designated as influencers.”

In addition to gaining internet fame, the group discovered that maintaining regular touch with one another throughout the pandemic was beneficial to their mental health.

Mr Jukes, 46, said, “We were already fairly open with each other about sharing our various challenges, mental challenges, whether that be via work problems, bad health, family, and I believe the link was just so powerful we just had to keep it going.”

“The ability to converse and listen has been quite important.

“So we’ve had a number of terrible, personal, tough events within the crew, such as marriage break-ups, poor health – with serious consequences – work stress, and of course the epidemic just kind of exacerbates all of those.”

This year’s Men’s Health Week, which began on June 14, focuses on mental health in the context of the pandemic.

