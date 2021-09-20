How Covid jabs for school children will be rolled out.

The first school children have received the Covid jab in a schools based vaccine programme.

Schools across the UK are offering pupils, aged 12-15 a Covid jab as part of the Government’s plan to battle Covid-19 this winter.

The decision comes after some of the country’s top medics gave the plan the go-ahead, meaning 3 million youngsters are now eligible for a single dose of the vaccine.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor, Chris Whitty and his counterparts decided to go ahead with the plan, despite The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCUI) deciding against it, reports the Mirror Online.

The JCUI are against recommending mass vaccination of this age group due to medical grounds so handed the decision over to the UK’s chief medical officers.

Chris Whitty and his counterparts decided to press ahead with the plan on “public health grounds” and said it was likely the vaccination will help reduce transmission of the virus in schools.

The Government is keen to ensure schools don’t have to close again, as pupils have suffered significant disruption to their education during the pandemic.

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has also backed the plan, paving the way for youngsters to get the chance to be offered the vaccine this week.

All children aged 12 to 15-years-old will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The chief medical officers think one dose will significantly cut the risk of teens getting Covid and passing the virus on.

Clinical evidence shows that a single dose of Pfizer reduces the risk of catching the Delta variant by 55% and has a much higher effect on preventing severe illness and death.

The medics decided against recommending two doses after considering data from the US and Canada, which indicated a higher rate of an extremely rare inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after a second dose.

Some youngsters may have already been vaccinated because they have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

The rollout will be run by the School Age Immunisation Service (SAIS), which already delivers vaccinations in schools for things like flu and HPV.

Schools will work with their local SAIS provider.