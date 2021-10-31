How clean is the water at Formby Beach after raw sewage dumping?

In the United Kingdom, sewage pollution is becoming more of a concern.

Many water corporations are permitted to discharge their raw, untreated sewage into the United Kingdom’s waterways.

Furthermore, an alarming number of our rivers and seas have become too toxic to enter.

The Waterways Trust has identified the locations in England and Wales where untreated sewage is dumped into rivers.

What does this mean for the water safety in Formby and Ainsdale? The map displays sewage treatment centres (highlighted as orange squares) in Formby and Ainsdale.

These highlighted areas on the map, according to the Rivers Trust, demonstrate “where treated sewage is discharged into rivers.”

“Treated sewage discharges can potentially represent a risk to public health,” the trust continues.

United Utilities, on the other hand, claims that all of the water it purifies is returned “safely” to rivers and the sea.

Every day, millions of gallons of wastewater are collected from flushed toilets, emptied sinks, and domestic appliances by the water company.

It goes on to claim that this water goes through a series of processes in order to meet “strict environmental criteria.”

A number of combined sewer overflows (indicated on the map as brown circles) are also present in the area, which prevent flooding of streets and residences.

These sewers were only intended to be utilized in times of severe rain to avert flooding.

They do this by temporarily bypassing the wastewater treatment process by dumping excess rainwater combined with raw sewage directly into rivers or the sea, relieving pressure on the sewage network.

People should not enter the river right downstream of them, especially after rain, according to the Rivers Trust.

“Protecting and enriching the region’s environment will always remain a fundamental business goal for United Utilities, and we work within tight limitations that are set forth in the permits given by the Environment Agency,” a representative for United Utilities told The Washington Newsday.

“We are authorised by the Environment Agency to discharge storm water under storm conditions, when sewers and treatment plants are running at full capacity.”

“During storms, combined sewer overflows, or CSOs, operate as a pressure relief valve, preventing flooding of streets, houses, and businesses.”

“According to the Environment Agency, CSOs are responsible for roughly 30% of river and sea pollution in the North West.”

