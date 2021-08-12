How Churches and Community Organizations are Attempting to Keep Immigrants Out of Detention

Grace Kindeke, who assists those just released from immigration detention with housing, food, legal, and health assistance in her community of Concord, New Hampshire, stated, “It’s solidarity, not charity.”

Language barriers, a lack of funds, and the federal government’s reliance on detention can prevent recently arrived migrants from getting legal representation, understanding their legal obligations, and settling into a new community, according to Kindeke, who works for the nonprofit American Friends Service Committee.

Immigrants, in her experience, are strongly driven to comply with government laws if they understand what is expected of them and have the fundamental necessities to get by.

According to a nationwide poll conducted by the American Immigration Council, hundreds of community groups are now providing services, with the majority of them ready to grow. However, they are still waiting for the incoming president’s backing.

When Joe Biden took office six months ago, he pledged to divert funds from immigration enforcement and reinvest them in community case management services that “allow migrants to live in dignity and safety while awaiting their court appearances.”

The president’s objective was to promote community groups like Kindeke’s and make it easier for migrants to get medical care, enroll their children in school, and access other social services without having to imprison them.

“Supporting immigrants costs a lot less than incarcerating them or even the technology that is used to track and surveil them,” Kindeke added.

However, thus far, Biden’s administration and the Democrat-controlled Congress have diverted the vast majority of public funds intended for “alternatives to imprisonment” to a for-profit surveillance program, while spending little on community programs.

Nonetheless, campaigners told Capital & Main that the US government is making a significant adjustment. This year, Biden’s administration will put a new system for awarding funds to community organizations who are currently assisting people to the test. Advocates say the new strategy might help alter the country’s immigration system if the government learns from past mistakes and promising international models.

“A significant shift”

Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is joining advocates in urging Biden and his colleagues in Congress to “divert billions in immigration enforcement resources to humanitarian initiatives that serve our communities without harming them.”

