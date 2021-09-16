‘How Can You Keep Her Location Hidden?’ writes Gabby Petito’s family to her fiancé’s parents.

Gabby Petito’s family has written a letter to her fiancé’s parents pleading with them to disclose information that will aid in the search for their daughter.

During a press conference in New York on Thursday afternoon, the family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, read the letter aloud. The family is “devastated,” Stafford told reporters, as the search for their daughter continues.

The letter said, “We ask you to consider yourself in our shoes.” “We haven’t been able to sleep or eat in days, and our lives are in shambles.”

Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, had gone missing while traveling across the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. On September 1, Laundrie returned to the house he and Petito shared without her.

On September 11, her relatives reported her missing. According to her family, she was last seen in the Yellowstone area of Wyoming. Her last connection with them was on August 30, although her family has stated that they do not believe she sent the text message.

A report and bodycam footage of officers reacting to an incident involving the couple in Moab, Utah, were released on August 12. Authorities responded to an allegation of a domestic assault but discovered no serious injuries. According to the article, the scenario was classified as a “mental health crisis,” and no charges were brought.

The North Port Police Department in Florida revealed last week that Laundrie was being investigated as a person of interest. He has thus far refused to speak with police.

“A trip was taken by two people. North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison announced at a press conference on Thursday that one individual had returned. “And the individual who came back hasn’t given us any information.”

The following is the wording of Petito’s family’s letter to Laundrie’s parents.

Laundrie, Christopher and Roberta

We’re writing to ask for your assistance in locating our lovely daughter. We understand you’re going through a terrible period, and we respect your desire to protect your son. We’d like you to put yourself in our shoes for a moment. Our lives are going apart because we haven’t been able to sleep or eat.

We believe you know where Brian dropped Gabby off. We implore you to inform us. How could you as a parent? This is a condensed version of the information.