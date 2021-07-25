How can you assist your children in catching up this summer?

Life may be returning to normalcy, but it will be some time before we know the full extent of the global pandemic’s impact, particularly on children.

During Covid-19, young people had to adjust to new learning methods and less face-to-face interaction with friends, peers, and teachers. It’s also been challenging to keep up with sports and pastimes during this time.

To assist parents, the Department of Education has established a new website with information, activities, and free online resources to help improve your child’s academic development and well-being.

One of the most significant initiatives launching this year is a free summer schools program for qualifying secondary schools, which will run during the vacations and combine enjoyable activities with academic help.

Summer schools will run up to two weeks, preparing pupils for the upcoming academic year and allowing them to make up for lost time due to the pandemic.

Team games, music, theater, and other arts activities will be included in the curriculum, in addition to academic catch-up in topics like arithmetic and English and physical sports. This also means that children will not feel as if they are missing out on summer vacation enjoyment.

Schools have notified parents if they intend to run a summer school and, if so, whose children have been invited to participate, with the most vulnerable students receiving precedence.

Secondary schools are encouraged to consider incorporating incoming year 7s in the program because these children have missed out on time with their peers as well as crucial preparatory time for the transition from primary to secondary school.

For individuals who want more assistance, the National Tutoring Program offers one-on-one or small group tutoring with specialized tutors to students who have missed school time. Where applicable, schools have access to NTP Tuition support over the summer vacation.

Due to higher food and childcare costs as well as reduced revenues, school vacations may be a particularly tough time for some families. It could indicate that households are having difficulty providing food and activities for their children.

