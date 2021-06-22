How can you apply to be a part of the Love Island villa?

Do you want to discover love in the sun? Love Island applications are now being accepted by ITV.

Contestants will be asked to stay in the magnificent villa for ten weeks with other glamorous housemates.

On the ITV website, aspiring islanders can fill out a form.

Hugo Hammond, a competitor on Love Island 2021, is the show’s first ever disabled contestant.

To apply, you must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Not now employed by ITV or Motion Content Group Limited, nor related to anyone who works there.

Possess a passport that is valid until February 20, 2022.

Make yourself available for ten weeks in a row.

The full list of candidates for this year’s competition was released Friday.

Hugo Hammond, the show’s first physically challenged Islander, is among the cast.

The 24-year-old, who was born with clubfoot and has previously played cricket for the England Physical Disability squad, is a PE teacher from Hampshire.

Contestant Niall Aslam quit the show early in 2018, eventually revealing on social media that he has Aspergers syndrome, a type of autism that makes it difficult to cope with change or stress.

Submissions must be received by July 16, 2021.

Here is where you may submit your Love Island application.