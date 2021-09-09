How can we improve if we keep our past mistakes hidden?

The Guardian newspaper had a fantastic headline: ‘News is bad for you, and giving up reading would make you happier.’

‘News is to the mind what sugar is to the body,’ the caption read.

That is an excellent quote; I share your sentiments regarding television and radio, especially in light of the pandemic.

People’s fixation with viewing news 24 hours a day, seven days a week has caused a lot of damage that will almost certainly never be repaired.

We now live in a society where you are afraid to open your lips, no matter where you are, because someone is listening or filming what you are saying.

Mobile phones are a scourge. When I’m out, I’m always aware of it. Then, in a matter of minutes, it’s up on social media for all to see, warts and all.

On Sunday nights, I’m on the radio with Liverpool Live from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Rod, the radio station’s owner, had grown up listening to me and wanted me to do a phone-in, which he proposed doing five evenings a week.

I stated that, unfortunately, it would not work these days in my opinion.

We are in a different epoch. Because others are waiting to pounce, you must think about every word that comes out of your mouth.

I used to work for Radio City five nights a week for four hours each night, and I couldn’t imagine doing that again. That irritates me.

Political correctness has completely outgrown its usefulness.

It was really useful for protecting groups when we first discovered it. People began to abuse it after that.

For example, to avoid insulting epileptics, the term “brainstorming” has been changed with “Thought Showers.” And I grew up with Punch and Judy, although I haven’t seen them in a long time.

There is a lot of discussion these days about the propriety and content of vintage movies and TV series. Surely they should be preserved because they are a part of our past and remind us of our folly?

Political correctness also stifles discourse. “The summary has come to an end.”