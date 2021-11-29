How ‘Bystander Fatigue’ Prevented the Dayton Mass Shooter from being apprehended before the rampage.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded its two-year investigation into the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. The gunman, Connor Betts, “was completely accountable for the injuries and deaths that were a result of his actions,” according to the investigation report. He behaved alone, without being led by any organization or linked with any ideological group.” The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) disclosed crucial conclusions about the shooter’s reasons for the incident, which left nine people dead and 27 more injured. They came to the conclusion that the attacker’s choice to carry out the mass shooting was most likely motivated by his “enduring fascination with mass violence and his incapacity to cope with a convergence of personal variables.” The attacker had also “fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings, and murder-suicide for at least a decade,” according to the investigation. “This is one advantage that threat assessment teams have—preparing to engage in violence almost always requires time and action, which in turn allows for opportunities for bystander observation and reporting,” according to an FBI report titled “Making Prevention a Reality: Identifying, Assessing, and Managing the Threat of Targeted Attacks.” Interviews with the attacker’s acquaintances and peers, on the other hand, revealed that they were unaware of his violent fantasies.

According to the investigation, “bystander tiredness” was a possible contributing cause to the attack. “The term’bystander fatigue’ is used by the FBI’s BAU to describe the passivity, inaction, or inattention to concerning behaviors observed by individuals who have a close, interpersonal relationship with a person of concern due to their prolonged exposure to the person’s erratic or otherwise troubling behavior over time,” according to the investigative report. Bystander intervention and accountability were underlined in the “Making Prevention a Reality” report, which stated that “in light of the impact these occurrences have on communities and the nation, nearly everyone in society can be an upstander.” They should be regarded as such, and, more significantly, encouraged to do such.” The final paragraph of the investigation report thanked those who came to the victims’ aid during the incident.

“The FBI and the Dayton Police Department applaud all of the participants for their work in the investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.