How Britain beat America at baseball in the 1938 Amateur World Series in Liverpool.

Baseball is now regarded as one of the most popular sports in both the United States and Canada.

Baseball stars from the East to the West coast of North America make millions each year by competing in the World Series, the yearly final that determines the best team of the year.

Although it may appear that our cousins across the pond have an undisputed monopoly on the sport, with Brits preferring cricket to any physical activity involving batting, few are aware that Britain once ruled the roost when it came to baseball, even defeating the Americans in a 1938 amateur tournament.

A team of unheralded British heroes thrashed the USA 3-0 in the series opener at Wavertree Stadium in central Liverpool, before going on to win the entire series 13-20.

The US Olympic baseball team was training for the next games, which would be held in Tokyo in 1940, in 1938.

Not only had America chosen an excellent location to hone their skills, but they had also ensured that Liverpool would be included in their tour.

Despite our modern aversion to baseball, Britain has a long history with its own version of the game, with Merseyside in particular being a fan.

Baseball may have been played in Wales or Britain as early as 1344, according to evidence that bat-and-ball sports were popular during the Middle Ages.

Baseball was even addressed by a pastor in Maidstone in 1700, who talked about Sunday fixtures, while the game’s regulations were outlined in the 1744 children’s magazine A Little Pretty Pocket-Book.

Northanger Abbey, a Jane Austen novel, even included a passing allusion to the sport, coinciding with its meteoric growth in popularity across the country.

In the late Victorian era, a number of professional baseball teams from the United States toured Britain, resulting in the development of large baseball communities in Wales and Merseyside.

The Liverpool Rounders Association and the British Baseball Association agreed on and legally defined rules for the game of baseball during the 1892 season. “The summary has come to an end.”