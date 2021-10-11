How Baskal Korkis’ Real Estate Dreams as a Child Became a Reality

While many of today’s youth have big ambitions for their future adulthood, those fantasies rarely come true. However, for real estate investor Baskal Korkis, a strong commitment to understanding the business and perseverance from a young age set him up for success, transforming him into a tastemaking real estate investor — and influencer — of today.

Korkis began saving for his first home at the tender age of 14 after lengthy discussions about real estate with his uncle, setting the stage for his future endeavors in the market. Korkis was able to achieve this aim by the age of 19, and by the age of 23, he had grown his holdings to ten properties, all thanks to his focused mindset and passion for the company.

Korkis, who has over two decades of real estate expertise, has taken his skills to Instagram to assist educate his followers on how to excel in the field. While Korkis was lucky enough to have his uncle guide him into the business when he was young, the investor now prefers to function as a digital mentor to individuals who do not have the same means.

“This form of education is not available in our current educational system,” Korkis stated. “No one can help them except themselves, and my purpose is to teach others for free using social media.” Korkis’ content, which ranges from recommendations on signing mortgages to guidance on buying land, has clearly connected with the masses, allowing Korkis to disseminate his expertise global all by leveraging the power of social media — and proving that childhood ambitions, when matched by hard work, can come true.