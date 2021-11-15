How a peaceful street in south Liverpool became the focus of an armed terror investigation.

“It’s strange to have your street featured in a huge national news article.”

After his calm residential road in Sefton Park became the base of a massive multi-agency armed operation investigating what we now know to be a terror attack in the city, south Liverpool homeowner Jon Egan spoke out.

Rutland Avenue is located in the L17 postcode district of south Liverpool, close to the popular Sefton Park, and the Toxteth region is just a short distance away from its top junction with Arundel Avenue.

As a terror suspect is apprehended, the pub is closed to the public.

The street includes a mix of family residences and student housing.