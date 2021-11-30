How a discarded coffee cup led cops to a rapist who allegedly raped a woman and left her for dead.

Using an unexpected piece of evidence: a dropped coffee cup, police were able to hunt down and arrest a guy accused of rape.

Brady McCue is accused of attacking a lady on Friday morning at the Leslie Road Trail Head in Medford, Massachusetts. McCue is accused of hitting the 48-year-old woman with a rock many times, raped her, and then left her for dead on the trail.

The victim, whose name has not been given to the public, later told police that she remembered her attacker having a white Dunkin’ coffee cup. Using this physical evidence, authorities were able to locate an abandoned cup that matched the description near the reported attack site. When authorities discovered a sticker on the side of the cup, indicating the time and location of purchase, it became an even better lead.

Security footage of the guy exiting the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in the Medford Square shopping mall was obtained by police. They took the suspect’s photos to surrounding apartment complexes and were able to positively identify him as McCue, who is 28 years old. Authorities were able to make an arrest mere hours after the incident thanks to the information found on the cup, according to prosecutor Carrie Spiros.

McCue allegedly admitted to the assault after being apprehended by police. He told detectives that he smashed the woman in the face 14 times with a rock before attempting to bind her with duct tape and haul her away to rape her.

The lady McCue assaulted was brought to a Boston hospital and was being treated for serious injuries as of Friday.

On Monday, McCue was arraigned in the Somerville District Court. He faces one crime of armed assault to murder, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily damage, one count of kidnapping, and four charges of aggravated rape.

McCue confessed to intending to harm or kill someone when he left home on Friday, according to prosecutor Spiros.

“He had left his residence with the aim of injuring someone before he bought the coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts,” Spiros revealed. “He later stated that he had exited the residence. This is a condensed version of the information.