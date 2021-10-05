How a Deep Brain Stimulation Implant Aided in the Treatment of Severe Depression in a Woman

Physicians have successfully cured a patient with severe depression by resetting the brain circuit responsible for depressed brain patterns with a device that functions similarly to a pacemaker for the brain.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), discovered a neural biomarker, a specific pattern of brain activity that indicates the onset of depression in a patient, and modified a commercially available device to recognize that pattern and electrically stimulate another specific area of the brain.

The researchers, led by Katherine Scangos, assistant professor of psychiatry at UCSF’s Weill Institute for Neurosciences, created an immediate “on-demand” therapy that was specific to the patient and the neural circuit that causes her treatment-resistant melancholy by surgically implanting the device.

In a press statement from the university, professor of psychiatry and member of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences Andrew Krystal remarked, “This work indicates the way to a new paradigm that is sorely required in psychiatry.” “By finding and controlling the circuit in her brain that is particularly connected with her symptoms, we’ve devised a precision-medicine strategy that has successfully treated our patient’s treatment-resistant depression.”

The team’s proof-of-concept research has been published in Nature Medicine.

The team’s method is a type of deep brain stimulation (DBS), which has showed promise in clinical trials for treating depression but has had little effectiveness. This could be due to the fact that the brain signs that signal the development of depression differ from person to person.

Whereas prior DBS methods delivered steady stimulation to one area of the brain, the UCSF team’s methodology takes into consideration the fact that depression can affect different sections of the brain in different persons and discovers specific biomarkers.

According to Krystal, the patient, a 36-year-old woman named Sarah, saw instant relief from her depression symptoms after using this tailored strategy. This relief has remained for the entire 15 months since the implant was placed.

The team used electrodes implanted in Sarah’s frontal cortex to track her stimulus-response over a 10-day period, correlating reactions to stimulation to a symptom rating scale she filled out.

Sarah’s symptoms were discovered to be triggered by alterations in the amygdala region of the brain. This is a condensed version of the information.