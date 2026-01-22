Houston Prepares for Potentially Hazardous Winter Storm

As Houston braces for a rare winter storm this weekend, city officials and meteorologists are issuing urgent warnings about hazardous road conditions, freezing rain, and power outages. With temperatures set to plummet to the coldest levels of the season, residents are advised to take precautions ahead of what could be a dangerous deep freeze.

City Gears Up for Record Cold and Ice

Temperatures in Houston are forecast to drop sharply as an Arctic front moves into southeast Texas. By Saturday morning, January 24, 2026, the city is expected to experience freezing temperatures for at least 48 hours, with lows possibly reaching 25°F or lower. Parts of the metro area, such as Katy, Cypress, and The Woodlands, may see temperatures dip into the upper teens.

Officials are particularly concerned about the potential for freezing rain, which could make roads treacherous and impede mobility throughout the region. Warnings are in place for both northern and western areas of Houston, including Waller, Grimes, Montgomery, and Liberty counties, where ice accumulation could be most severe. For residents closer to the coast, including Harris County, officials say the risk of icy roads is also high.

To minimize risk, the city is focusing efforts on pre-treating roads most vulnerable to freezing, especially elevated bridges and overpasses. With a fleet of 15 trucks and brine applicators, the city plans to treat 41 critical areas. The brine treatments will begin on Friday night to prepare for the cold snap expected to hit by sunrise Saturday.

Despite the anticipation of severe weather, officials stress that Houston’s power grid is expected to perform more effectively than during the infamous Winter Storm Uri in 2021. City leaders have been proactive, testing power plants in advance and positioning crews to respond to potential issues. However, the risk of outages remains, especially if freezing rain accumulates beyond a quarter-inch.

As temperatures remain below freezing through Sunday, January 25, the weather could bring severe disruptions to daily life, including transportation issues and potential power losses. With icy conditions likely to persist, Houston residents are being urged to stay off the roads and prepare for a weekend of dangerous travel conditions.

In addition to freezing rain and icy roads, Houston is bracing for challenges related to water supply. Officials are advising residents to drain water lines to protect home plumbing, while also warning against the widespread practice of leaving faucets dripping, which could strain the city’s water system. The freezing temperatures are expected to last until at least Tuesday afternoon, January 27.

Looking ahead, the city is preparing for the possibility of delays and disruptions across the region, with plans in place to deal with potential emergencies. The cold will be especially impactful for those vulnerable to freezing temperatures, such as the elderly, pets, and outdoor workers.

By Monday, January 26, conditions should improve as the cold front moves out and temperatures rise to more moderate levels. While lingering ice could cause morning disruptions, temperatures are expected to thaw most of the region by the afternoon.

With a storm of this magnitude, Houston is counting on careful preparation and clear communication to mitigate the impact of the freeze. Residents are urged to follow all warnings and take necessary steps to stay safe during the cold snap.