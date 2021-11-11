Houston Police Reveal Travis Scott Concert Security Guard Was Never Injured With A Drug

A news conference given by Houston Police on Wednesday revealed that information concerning a security worker being “pricked in the neck with a narcotic” during the Travis Scott Astroworld concert had been miscommunicated.

According to Authorities Chief Troy Finner, the security guard later told police that he was “hit in the head” and not injected with a narcotic.

“If you recall, members of the medical team in the medical tent reported that a male security guard had come in and said that someone had poked his neck, and we believed that it could have been something eaten,” Finner added.

“We did find this security guard, but his account contradicts that.”

He claims he was hit in the head, fell unconscious, and awoke in the security tent; he claims no one injected drugs into him, therefore we want to clarify that out,” he continued.

“We do have a report of a security officer… leaning over to hold or grasp a person and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner said during a press briefing on Saturday.

The Travis Scott Astroworld festival is currently under investigation after eight people died and several more were hospitalized as a result of significant “crowd shoving” at the event. Finner continued to go over the investigation’s other details.

During the performance, he said, information regarding many people receiving CPR was transmitted to officials in charge, but the exact timing of this information is currently being investigated. “The final authority to end a concert is up to production and the entertainer,” Finner stated. The amount of security officers on board for the concert is also being investigated by police. Because three distinct security companies did not have necessary papers, this information is still uncertain.

Scott is now facing various lawsuits for allegedly failing to follow necessary safety protocols.

The security guy who was allegedly pricked in the neck has been discovered, according to the Houston Police Chief, and he claims no one injected him. He claims he was punched rather than injected. According to the chief, the information was terrible.