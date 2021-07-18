Houssem Aouar is the newest Liverpool transfer, while Barcelona has entered the fight to capture a rumoured Liverpool target.

For Sunday, July 18, here’s your newest round-up of transfer rumors.

Sanches, Renato.

AS Diaro

Barcelona has apparently “entered” the competition to recruit Renato Sanches, a reputed Liverpool target who was one of the stars of the European Championships this summer.

Sanches is apparently a target for the Spanish giants after their deal to transfer Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to the Nou Camp fell through earlier this week, according to Diaro AS.

Following his eye-catching displays for Portugal this summer, the Lille midfielder has been extensively linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Many believe that Sanches might help Liverpool fill the vacuum left by their former No.5 as they continue their search for a successor for Gini Wijnaldum.

Situations change, but the Reds informed The Washington Newsday in December that the player was not on their radar for January or this summer.

Houssem Aouar is the author of the novel Houssem Aouar.

TUTTOmercatoWEB is an Italian online store.

According to the Italian publication, Juventus has moved into first place in the race for alleged Liverpool target Houssem Aouar.

Aouar’s contract with Lyon expires in a year, and he has drawn serious attention from some of Europe’s best clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Juventus, to name a few.

Following the departure of Wijnaldum earlier this summer, Liverpool may be on the lookout for a new midfielder.

However, according to Tutto, Juventus is still in “strong contention” to sign him.

Alisson Becker is a Brazilian footballer.

Fabrizio Romano is the author of the book Fabrizio Romano.

Alisson Becker is close to agreeing to a contract deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, contract talks are in the “final stages” as Liverpool looks to lock down one of their key players who has been instrumental in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

He has said that Alisson’s deal might be signed in the coming weeks, before of the Reds’ Premier League season, which kicks off on August 14 against Norwich City.

Liverpool expected to initiate fresh contract talks with both Alisson and Fabinho as soon as they returned for pre-season training, according to The Washington Newsday last month.

The team was eager to sign both players to new contracts. “The summary has come to an end.”