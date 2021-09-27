Houses infested with garbage-eating rats and dead animals dumped in alleyways.

In Gateacre, a row of homes is plagued by garbage-eating rats and dead animals in the alleyway.

People are calling on the council to intervene in the area between Killester Road and Grange Lane because it has become “disgusting.”

“I walk through the end of the alleyway every day and it’s disgusting,” one man, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday.

After being cornered by police, a white stag was murdered.

“We constantly see rats running around – or sometimes laying dead – and it’s no surprise, given the abundance of open dumpsters and bundles of garbage.

“All the rats have to do is get through a breach in the fence and they’re in everyone’s gardens,” says one resident.

“Poison is pointless because as long as the alleyway is like this, there will always be more rats where the others came from. I feel terrible for the folks who live in those houses.”

According to the man, the city government should take measures against those who are accountable.

“It’s one thing to clean up the alleyway every couple of weeks,” he continued, “but the people responsible for allowing it to get that way should be fined.”

Kris Brown, a councillor for Woolton on Liverpool City Council, said the authority is aware of the problem and has cleaned up the alleyway “when needed.”

He also stated that representatives from the city council are looking into the situation.

“There appears to be someone, either a resident or a company on Grange Lane, dropping a heap of things and overfilling the bins,” Cllr Brown added.

“The city council will send letters to area residents and businesses. They have the authority to levy fines and bring criminal charges.”

When asked about other options, he said Cllr Brown added that placing gates on the alleyway, which householders would have a key to, has been discussed, but that it would be “very expensive.”

“We would explore this if they were jointly funded – if citizens truly demand this,” he continued.

“Something needs to be done to prevent residents from putting their trash there.”

When contacted for comment, Liverpool City Council did not respond in time for publication.