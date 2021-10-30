Houses in one region of Liverpool are being targeted by thieves, causing fear.

Following a rash of burglaries and attempted break-ins in one area of Liverpool, students have been left fearful.

In recent weeks, numerous people flooded the inbox of @uniofliverpoolmemepage on Instagram with reports of thefts and near misses allegedly targeting student residences in the Smithdown Road and nearby neighborhoods.

On Thursday, October 14, as seven people were at the house, talking in the kitchen and studying upstairs, someone forced open a window to a ground floor room on Ashfield, Wavertree.

“Everyone was awake,” Ben, a 23-year-old business economics student, told The Washington Newsday. It wasn’t even close to midnight.

“They had to have used a crowbar or something to get into the house, so they were probably armed as well, which is terrifying and dangerous.”

“Understandably, the girl who had her room broken into doesn’t feel safe in it any longer, but she needs to pay the rent.”

Before anyone noticed, the robber made off with a MacBook Air, which the students tracked to a computer repair shop using Find My Device.

They put a warning on the device’s screen, alerting everyone who looked at it that it had been stolen.

The gadget was only discovered when police arrived at the establishment.

Because the person responsible knows where the students reside, the students decided not to pursue the matter “for the sake of the house’s safety.”

A man posing as a delivery person knocked on the front door of a property in another incident.

“At around 12.40am on Saturday 9 October officers were called to an allegation of disturbance on Alderson road in Liverpool,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“A man knocked three times on the door of a house and yelled delivery.

“The man then drove away in a grey BMW from the premises.”

“At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this occurrence.”

According to one tenant who moved in during the summer, a neighbouring block of flats has been plagued for months by robberies and attempted break-ins by persons climbing pipes and roofs.

