Houses are selling ‘in 24 hours’ in Liverpool’s postcode areas.

It’s no secret that the Liverpool property market has had a busy year, with demand for homes and property prices surging across the region.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a homeowner wishing to relocate, finding a property has been difficult during this time.

Last month, the L17 and L18 postcodes were the ‘most in demand districts’ in the UK, according to online estate company Purple Bricks, with individuals increasingly looking for city life.

This is in sharp contrast to a year before, when the estate agent noticed property searchers looking for more rural places to get away from the city during the lockdown.

A scarcity of properties has sparked fierce rivalry among purchasers in L17 and L18, with some people reporting selling their homes in these neighborhoods within 24 hours.

Here, we’ll look at both postcodes and why they’re so popular in the city.

Aigburth, St Michael’s Hamlet, and Sefton Park are all covered by the L17 postcode, whereas Allerton and Mossley Hill are covered by the L18 postcode.

From Sefton Park to Otterspool Promenade and Calderstones Park, both postcodes are near to green spaces.

Lark Lane, which offers an eclectic mix of independent businesses, bars, and restaurants, is just on the doorstep of those wishing to relocate to the Sefton Park region.

Aigburth Road is also a popular high street, with long-standing establishments such as The Bread Shop and newer additions such as The Little Taproom.

A butcher’s, a baker’s, a fishmonger’s, and a green grocer’s all sit side by side in Allerton, providing residents with a dynamic local high street.

Penny Lane, in Mossley Hill, is home to Liverpool’s famed Penny Lane, where the average house price is £569,778, making it 212 percent more costly than the surrounding region.

Families in these regions are close to Liverpool College and Blue Coat Grammar, both of which have excellent ratings.

“There is always a desire for families to buy a house in a location close to a good school,” said Andrew McEvoy, Purplebricks spokesman for Liverpool.

