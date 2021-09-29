Households are ‘disappointed with the financial picture for the next 12 months.’

According to an index, household expectations for their finances in the coming year have shifted negative.

The Scottish Widows Household Finance Index achieved an overall score of 49.2 in the third quarter when participants were asked about their financial outlook for the next 12 months.

This was a decrease from the previous quarter’s 50.3.

Households who score below 50 believe the situation is deteriorating, while those who score above 50 believe the situation is improving.

With an index score of 56.2, the youngest age group, those aged 18 to 34, defied the overall trend, remaining cheerful in general.

According to the findings, the coronavirus pandemic has caused changes in long-term financial planning for supporting their family, with around one in ten (9%) expanding the scope of their long-term financial planning to cover more generations as a result.

“UK households saw somewhat weaker trends as the post-lockdown recovery began to wane and living costs surged,” said Jackie Leiper, pensions, stockbroking and distribution director at Scottish Widows.

“Overall financial well-being and cash on hand declined at significantly faster rates in the third quarter than in the second.

“However, in the third quarter, our long-term financial planning trackers revealed a surge of good events.

“Around 10% of households are now considering intergenerational planning, indicating that Covid-19 has prompted more families to examine the need of being financially prepared for the unexpected.”

The poll is based on monthly replies from approximately 1,500 respondents ranging in age from 18 to 64 years old.