Household waste should not be thrown out, according to MoneySavingExpert.

According to the financial expert, there could be a lot of money in your trash.

Empty perfume bottles are one of the most popular commodities that people seek to buy secondhand.

According to MoneySavingExpert, empty perfume bottles are being sold for £37 each.

However, they claim that the average cost is between £2 and £5, which may add up quickly if you have a lot of them.

Jam jars, football match programmes, shirt buttons, and newspaper supplements are examples of items you might contemplate throwing away but should save.

“I got £10 on eBay for a Guardian Guide mag with The Killers on the front,” one person told MoneySavingExpert. It was rescued from the office recycling bin.”

“I’ve sold empty perfume and aftershave bottles for £5-£8 each on eBay,” a second added.

“Someone asked if they could only buy the top of one of the bottles,” says the narrator.

Empty crisp bags from the 1980s brought in nearly £2,500 for one eBay seller.

eBay, Gumtree, Preloved, Facebook groups, and Facebook Marketplace, according to MoneySavingExpert, are the best locations to sell your trash.