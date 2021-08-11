House Speaker says Texas Democrats may be forced to return to the Capitol by an arrest warrant.

According to the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Texas Democrats could be forced to return to the state Capitol via an arrest warrant.

Texas Democrats who have returned home from Washington, D.C. may be forced to return under “warrant of arrest if necessary,” according to Republican Speaker Dade Phelan, despite the fact that the holdout is a civil rather than a criminal matter.

Republican state Rep. Mayes Middleton said, “People aren’t going to jail, but they have to go back to work.”

The GOP’s fresh endeavor to use law enforcement to prosecute Democrats who fled Texas to avoid new voting restrictions comes 30 days after the lawmakers first departed the state.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It was unclear how soon or even whether law enforcement would go after Democrats. Phelan spokesman Enrique Marquez confirmed late Tuesday that the speaker had signed civil arrest warrants for 52 House Democrats, as first reported by The Dallas Morning News. The action is the GOP’s latest attempt to put a stop to the protests against an election bill, which began a month ago when more than 50 members of the party flew to Washington, D.C., in a spectacular show of resolve to make Texas the front lines of a new national war over voting rights.

Republicans are applying pressure because Democrats can’t agree on how — or when — to retreat. As the GOP moves on with a third try to pass an election reform law, the divides have surfaced. With additional court victories and attention focused on Texas’ soaring COVID-19 caseloads, Democrats are under pressure to approve a law despite their lack of numbers.

As of Tuesday, Republicans just needed five more members of the House to move through with a slew of changes to the state’s election code that would make voting more difficult — and, in some cases, illegal — in Texas, which already has some of the most stringent election regulations in the country.

“In Washington, we had many heated conversations as we considered our own next steps,” said state Representative James Talarico, one of a handful of Democrats who returned to the Texas Capitol this week. “I’m going to do it.” This is a condensed version of the information.