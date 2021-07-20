House set on fire in the middle of the night by ‘three men in black’

On a peaceful street in Wallasey, Wirral, a house was set on fire and left to burn in the middle of the night.

Police have confirmed that the incident on The Grange on Thursday, July 15 is being investigated as suspected arson, and they are looking for witnesses.

“One of my neighbor’s houses was set on fire early this morning,” one eyewitness, who claimed to have provided CCTV to police, wrote on social media (roughly 1am).

“Three boys in their late teens, all dressed in black and wearing hoods up, were seen on CCTV walking towards the residence and then fleeing.

“The front door was doused with fuel or some other flammable liquid and set on fire; after it started fire, the lads also threw a heavy brick at it.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the fire department extinguished the flames.”

“We can confirm that a report of a suspected arson in Wallasey was received on Thursday, 15 July,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“At approximately 12:55 a.m., police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were dispatched to a fire at a property in The Grange.

“The fire was put out by MFRS, there were no injuries, and the property’s front door was damaged. At the time of the incident, the property was believed to be vacant.

“An accelerant was used to set the front door of the property alight, according to a joint investigation with MFRS.

“According to surveillance footage, three unknown individuals approached the property’s front entrance, poured accelerant on the door, and set it on fire.

“We have also conducted forensic and witness investigations, and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

“Although no one was wounded in the incident, deliberately setting fire to a home is incredibly dangerous, and we are determined to discover the individual responsible and bring them to justice,” said Inspector Paul Harrison.

“If you were in the vicinity of The Grange on Thursday morning.”

