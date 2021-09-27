House sales in the United Kingdom are expected to reach 1.5 million, a 14-year high.

According to estate firm Hamptons, more homes are projected to be sold in the UK this year than in any year since 2007.

The expected record sales came as a result of a robust first half of the year, when buyers rushed to save money on stamp duty and relocated their lives.

House price rise is likely to decelerate in the following months, but by 2024, values in the United Kingdom are expected to be 13.5 percent higher.

The North-East of England, according to Hamptons, will witness the most price growth by 2024, with prices anticipated to jump by 21.5 percent.

However, unless regional economic growth accelerates, the region’s average house price will remain 41% below the national average by 2024.

House prices in Scotland are expected to rise by 20% over the same time period.

Hamptons estimates that peak property price growth occurred in the summer of 2021, when a stamp duty holiday began to be phased off.

“The property market has surprised expectations and forecasts in recent months,” said Aneisha Beveridge, Hamptons’ head of research.

“We could not have predicted the unprecedented demand for relocation that we have experienced this year back in the autumn of 2020, given the economic issues that we were facing at the time.

“However, there has been a significant shift in attitudes regarding property that cannot be traced solely to the stamp duty holiday.”

“The pandemic has hastened the closure of the property price gap between London and the rest of the country,” she continued.

“However, until 2024, when the cycle is likely to expire, we predict London to underperform the rest of the country.”

The following are the projections for average house price growth in each region of the UK by 2024:

21.5 percent in the northeast

Scotland accounts for 20% of the total.

Wales has 17% of the population.

16.5 percent in the northwest

Yorkshire and the Humber account for 16% of the total.

14 percent in the West Midlands

13 percent in the East Midlands

12.5 percent in the southeast

11 percent in the east of England

11 percent in the southwest

7 percent in London