House Republicans express displeasure with the administration’s handling of the Afghanistan drawdown and want an investigation.

House Republicans are demanding a complete probe into Vice President Joe Biden’s management of the botched and deadly troop pullout from Afghanistan, and they’ll get a high-profile opportunity to do so this week.

“We’re two weeks away from the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we have Americans trapped in Afghanistan with the Taliban in charge,” McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters Tuesday. “I believe there should be accountability for what I believe is the largest failure in American governance on a military scale in my lifetime—we must not repeat this mistake.”

Because the House is controlled by Democrats, Republicans do not have the authority to initiate an official investigation on their own. Nonetheless, they are already planning methods to bring attention to the matter, beginning with a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Congress’ annual defense policy legislation, the National Defense Authorization Act, on Wednesday.

Armed Services Ranking Member Mike Rogers, an Alabama Republican, told reporters, “They won’t be able to run from it.” “There will be a lot of changes.”

Republicans have proposed a resolution that would require the Biden administration to provide daily updates to members of Congress on the situation in Afghanistan, including the number of Americans and Afghan allies who have been evacuated, how many are still awaiting evacuation, and who the Taliban has detained.

The legislation was not called up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, before Congress left for the summer holiday. Members will not be allowed back on the floor until September 20.

Republicans also want the US to refuse to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government.

The last U.S. military plane left Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport a minute before Tuesday’s deadline for troops to leave the country, according to the Pentagon. Only a few weeks prior, the Taliban had deposed the Afghan government. Up to 200 Americans are believed to have remained in the nation after failing to escape in time.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks to the nation on the end of the longest conflict in American history, the war in Afghanistan, nearly two decades after the terrorist events of September 11, 2001, that launched it.

When ISIS-K attacked, thirteen American service members and more than 150 Afghans were slain. This is a condensed version of the information.