House Progressives are being chastised by Kyrsten Sinema for the ‘inexcusable’ delay in passing infrastructure legislation.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona lambasted progressive House Democrats for delaying a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Saturday, calling the delay “inexcusable.”

Democrats and several Republicans are in favor of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill. Roads and bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transit, drinking water enhancements, and other initiatives to shore up the nation’s aging infrastructure are all included.

Progressives advocated for the $3.5 trillion bill, which funds “human infrastructure” like as combating climate change, expanding Medicare, and offering free community college for a year.

The postponement happened when progressive and centrist Democrats couldn’t agree on the two legislation. Progressives have stated that they will not support for the $1.2 trillion bill unless it is linked to the $3.5 trillion bill. According to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, up to 50 House Democrats would have voted to kill the bill.

Meanwhile, moderate Democrats have committed to vote against the $3.5 trillion measure’s budget reconciliation unless the $1.2 trillion bill is first passed by the House.

Sinema stated in a statement that she would never “agree to any arrangement that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another,” despite having expressing concern about the $3.5 trillion price tag.

The statement read, “The inability of the United States House of Representatives to take a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is irresponsible and extremely disheartening for communities across our country.” “Without millions of good-paying jobs, safer roads, cleaner water, more reliable energy, and better broadband, everyday folks would suffer.”

She chastised Democratic leaders for making “conflicting promises that could not all be kept” and for “pretending that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were constantly and publicly made clear.”

She went on to say that canceling the infrastructure vote “betrays” the American people’s confidence.

Progressive and centrist Democrats have tried to pin the blame for the postponed vote on one other.

Representative Josh Gottheimer, a centrist Democrat from northern New Jersey, published a statement on Friday slamming progressives for abstaining from voting.

He added, “A small far-left element of the House of Representatives disrupted that agreement and obstructed a vital vote on President Obama’s historic bipartisan infrastructure measure.”

Representative Mondaire is a progressive. This is a condensed version of the information.