House prices in one Liverpool neighborhood have been described as “frightening.”

Purplebricks, an estate firm, selected two of the city’s post codes as the most in-demand regions to live in the country earlier this month.

The L17 and L18 regions in the city’s south are in high demand right now, with some residences selling within 24 hours of putting on the market, according to sources.

You may think that this is excellent news for people who currently own homes in certain locations, with more demand expected to drive up housing prices, but could it have bad consequences for the city as a whole?

Cllr Richard Kemp, the Liberal Democrat leader in Liverpool, has a home in the Church Ward of L18.

Rather than celebrating the anticipated rise in housing values in his neighborhood, he and other residents are frightened, he adds.

“As I’ve gone door to door in the area after the award was given, I’ve discovered that many people do not believe that soaring house prices are a good thing,” Cllr Kemp said. I concur with them.

“We aren’t quite at London prices, but the fact that a two-bedroom terrace can sell for £200,000 in our location scares me.”

“When a buddy from London came to see me a few years ago, he inquired how much my own house is worth,” he added. I didn’t know for sure, but I made a guess. He was taken aback. I was told that this would be worth £1.5 million in Islington. “It’s just as well it’s in Liverpool then, because we couldn’t afford to buy it,” I said.

“That, in a nutshell, is the issue. House costs are rising, limiting social mobility. It used to be that only those with decent incomes could afford to live in this area. People who are either relatively wealthy or who can seek help from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ are now the only ones who can move in.”

"In the near run, we are ghettoizing society," he added. Old here, young there; wealthy here, less wealthy there; and individuals who rely on social housing are rapidly being squeezed out."