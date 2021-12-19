House prices are rising and declining in certain parts of Liverpool.

Houses in desirable Liverpool locations continue to be in high demand, with new listings being snapped up almost immediately.

Merseyside has witnessed some of the most significant gains in property prices this year, and buyer interest is at an all-time high.

According to Land Registry data for the year ending in October (the most current available), Merseyside’s most expensive postcode was L29.

This area includes Sefton and Lunt, and the average price was £400,000, up 71.1 percent from £233,750.

L29 saw nine sales in the year ending October 2021, compared to six the previous year.

“L29 covers Lunt and Sefton Village, and we have sold quite a few properties over the previous 12 months,” Alex Bibby, manager of Michael Moon estate agents, told The Washington Newsday.

“We had one on the market for £580,000, a four-bedroom detached property that sold quickly.” We had one at Lunt, in a very wonderful location.

“We recently sold a detached property built in the 17th century. The feeling of being in the country is appealing to many people. We sold a property for £400,000 earlier this year.

“People appreciate the semi-rural setting while still being close to the metropolis. Many people are working from home now and will continue to work from home indefinitely in order to be able to relocate.

“I’ve been talking to people who say they’re relocating because they need a bigger house and it doesn’t matter where they live because they work from home.”

“It’s about a desire for a piece of land.” I believe that the culture has shifted. Semi-rural areas are highly popular, and I believe they will remain so. L29 is well-known for long distance hikes with a country vibe while remaining near to the bypass. It has connections to Switch Island as well as excellent transportation.” According to Land Registry data, the median price in Liverpool’s L3 district was £155,000.

That was a 95% increase from £79,495 in the year to October 2020, the largest increase among Merseyside postcodes.

L3 had 214 sales in the year to October 2021, compared to 593 the previous year.