House of Fraser, Schuh, and Waterstones are among the 200 businesses accused of violating minimum wage laws.

According to the Government, more than 200 firms throughout the UK disregarded minimum wage legislation when paying employees, including House of Fraser, Schuh, and Waterstones.

The companies were named as part of a group of 208 companies that failed to pay about £1.2 million in wages to its employees, in violation of national minimum wage legislation.

According to the government, roughly 12,000 workers were affected.

“We want workers to know that we’re on their side and that their employers must treat them fairly, which is why paying the legal minimum wage should be non-negotiable for businesses,” said Paul Scully, Minister for Labour Markets.

“Today’s 208 organizations, regardless of size, should know better than to take advantage of hardworking people, whether intentionally or unintentionally.”

“With Christmas approaching, it’s more crucial than ever that workers’ pockets are not emptied of cash. Don’t be a scrooge; pay your employees fairly.” The most common issue among the mentioned businesses was that they withheld money from employees’ earnings to cover expenses like work clothes. Around 37% of businesses have fallen into this trap.

Meanwhile, 29% of employers did not pay for necessary training, trial shifts, or travel time, 16% did not pay apprentices enough, and 11% did not boost employee pay when the minimum wage was raised, or paid younger workers at the incorrect rate.

354 employees at House of Fraser were not paid over £16,000, 39 employees at Schuh were not paid £807, and 58 employees at Waterstones were not paid over £8,700.

The claims, according to the current House of Fraser owner, Frasers Group, date from before the company purchased House of Fraser in 2018.

“In summary, these breaches are historic in nature and relate to the actions of the previous House of Fraser firm, which is now in administration, and have nothing to do with the new House of Fraser business, which is owned by Frasers Group,” it stated.

Mitie, an outsourcing company, and Greencore, a sandwich company, are two other high-profile offenders.

“Greencore can confirm that, in the past, it made unintended underpayments to some of its employees due to errors in applying administrative fees and computing salary sacrifice deductions,” the company said.

