House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says the House will reconvene on Tuesday to vote on the debt ceiling.

The House will return from recess on Tuesday, according to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, to vote on the freshly enacted Senate bill that extends the debt ceiling suspension until December.

On Thursday, the Senate voted 50-48 to extend the debt ceiling, which is the legal limit on how much debt the federal government may retain, until December 3. The agreement came after a weeks-long partisan deadlock on the subject, and the extension now needs to be approved by the House.

On Tuesday, October 12, the House will meet to enact a stopgap bill to raise the debt ceiling. Read the whole of my statement here: https://t.co/s4ME1woTvc — 8 October 2021, Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) Hoyer announced the meeting shortly after the Senate vote, stating that the House would meet to pass the stopgap legislation and that a decision would be made that night.

“It is deplorable that our country has been placed in this position,” he said in a statement, “but we must take quick action to address the debt limit and ensure the United States’ full faith and credit stays intact.”

Senate Republicans’ unwillingness to approve House-passed measures to raise the country’s debt ceiling “placed the United States’ full faith and credit at danger,” according to Hoyer.

According to the news release, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also reminded Hoyer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that if the House fails to reach a vote next week, the government will be unable to pay its payments. “This can’t happen,” Hoyer remarked. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the arrangement between Democrats and Republicans on Thursday morning, with the final vote expected later that evening. The Senate decided to waive the filibuster before to the vote, allowing the Democrats to carry the bill along party lines.

If the House approves the plan, the debt ceiling will be temporarily lifted to $480 billion, which is the amount the Treasury Department said it needs to get through December.

In a statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "President Biden looks forward to signing this law as soon as it passes the House and reaches his desk." "His attention is focused on the task at hand."