House is smashed up by men in balaclavas wielding a hammer and bricks.

The windows of a house were damaged by men wearing balaclavas and wielding a hammer and a brick.

The men came in a silver Vauxhall Zafira outside a residence in Wallasey at around 8.50pm last night, Sunday, June 13.

They jumped out of the car on Wakefield Drive, Leasowe, with their faces hidden, and one allegedly threw a stone through a window while the other allegedly smashed a pane with a hammer.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Following reports of criminal damage to the windows of a residence in Wallasey, we are conducting an investigation.

“At 8.50 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, we were contacted by two males in a silver Vauxhall Zafira who had parked outside a property on Wakefield Drive.

“Both individuals wearing balaclavas exited the vehicle. One is said to have thrown a brick through a window, while the other is said to have smashed a pane with a hammer.

“The males bolted and climbed back into the car, which then drove off down Leasowe Road.

“There is no evidence that anyone was hurt.

“An investigation is presently underway regarding the situation.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 and quote reference 21000414108,” the statement reads.