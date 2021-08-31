House Introduces Bill to Honor Service Members Killed in Kabul Attack for Their “Extreme Bravery”

A bipartisan group of congressional senators filed a measure on Tuesday that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 US service members slain in Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The bill was presented by Republican Representative Lisa McClain of Michigan, who had 158 co-sponsors, 21 of whom were Democrats.

“These courageous men and women have left us far too soon, and we must commemorate them for their valor in assisting US civilians and Afghan partners in safely evacuating Afghanistan,” McClain said in a statement announcing the proposed legislation. “My heart breaks for our servicemembers’ families and loved ones. We shall always remember and honor their service and sacrifice.”

For McClain’s news release, which included a list of the bill’s original 159 supporters, dozens of more co-sponsors also shared statements supporting the proposal.

The proposed bill recognized the August 26 attack as one of the bloodiest days in recent years for US service members. U.S. service members were working to evacuate American citizens, troops, and Afghans from the airport in Kabul following the Taliban’s seizure of the Afghan government at the time of the incident, which the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) later claimed responsibility for. On August 28, the US Department of Defense released the names of all 13 service members.

According to the proposed law, US service men “went above and beyond the call of duty to defend citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they were taken to safety in a highly perilous circumstance.”

The 13 service men killed in the incident “exhibited extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants,” according to the law, and “committed their life and their heroism deserves great honor.”

According to the House of Representatives Office of the Historian, the Congressional Gold Medal is given as the legislative body's "highest expression of national admiration for remarkable achievements and contributions."