House hunters in Merseyside 2021 are looking for the following postcodes.

The property market has exploded this year, with national house prices rising at their quickest rate in 15 years.

According to Halifax, the average home in the UK is worth more than £20,000 more than it was a year ago.

Prices are also said to have risen to a new high of £272,992 on average.

How long did it take Liverpool to recover from the 2008 housing crash?

Purplebricks has revealed Merseyside’s most popular postcodes and house hunter searches, reflecting on a ‘exceptional’ year for the housing market.

According to data from the previous year, the most common postcodes/areas looked for in Liverpool were West Kirby, WirralBootle, and Sefton.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

L19 Childwall (Garston)

Houses valued between £150,000 and £250,000 with three to four bedrooms have been the most popular search prices in Merseyside over the last year.

“We’ve noticed the South of Liverpool has become increasingly popular, due to its being sought after in general but also its ease in terms of commuting,” said Lee Reynolds, Area Director for Purplebricks in Liverpool.

“We’re finding that people are looking to relocate, typically for greater space as a result of their adaptation to working from home.”

“As a result, properties with the capacity to do so, such as those with the ability to convert a garage or room into an office, are becoming attractive.”

“We’re finding that houses priced correctly take no more than a week to sell, if that, and could move even faster if we weren’t guaranteeing we got our sellers the best price with the most interest.”

A two-bedroom terrace house on Meredith Street and a three-bedroom semi in Bootle are currently for sale on Purplebricks and suit the most popular search postcodes and requirements.

The three bedroom semi-detached on Linacre Lane in Bootle has a wide garden with a patio and lawn area.

On the ground floor, a ‘bright’ entrance hall leads to a lounge, dining room, and fitted kitchen.

Two of the three bedrooms are doubles, while the third is a children’s room that could also be used as a study or home office.

Purplebricks has the house on the market for offers over £130,000.

A two bedroom end of terrace on Meredith Street in Garston would set you back £130,000.

