House hunters have been driving by, ‘watching for a For Sale sign,’ which has suddenly appeared on the market.

A ‘wonderful’ property that many people have ‘driven past for years’ is now available for purchase.

David Davies Estate Agents is selling a five-bedroom house on Hartington Road in Dentons Green, St Helens, for £650,000.

“Not only is the property highly valued, but the surroundings are what bring so many visitors to the area,” the estate agent wrote in the listing. Popular schools, easy access to facilities, and excellent road connections with several popular local pubs and walking trails are all nearby.

On a ‘exclusive’ Merseyside estate, a ‘luxury’ Old Stables house is for sale.

“If you live in the region, you already know, but if you don’t, it won’t be long until you appreciate the surroundings.”

The home is significantly more expensive than the typical St Helens property price because it is located in Denton’s Green, a “excellent location” in the area.

According to Rightmove, the Dentons Green district of St Helens has a higher overall property price than the rest of the city.

In the previous year, detached homes sold for an average of £447,590, while semi-detached homes sold for an average of £218,997.

In the last 12 months, sold prices in the area were 25% higher than the prior year.

Similar five bedroom residences are presently listed for £600,000 and £565,000 on Brooklands Road, barely one mile away, according to market data from Rightmove.

Another detached five bedroom house in Holme Close, just two miles distant, is valued at £750,000.

The house on Hartington Road has an interesting design with a curved wall in the front, according to images on Rightmove.

A big driveway and lawn are in front of the house, which is encircled by a garden wall and bushes.

A porch and entrance hallway lead to three reception rooms and the kitchen/dining area on the ground level.

A separate office is located in the far corner of the house, apart from the family area.

The kitchen leads to a toilet and laundry room on the lower level, as well as a double garage. A portion of the garage has been transformed into an additional family room.

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the primary bedroom having an en suite bathroom.

There is another bedroom. “The summary has come to an end.”