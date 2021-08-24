House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.

“Regardless of the deadline at the end of the month, we must do everything we can. Colorado Representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said, “We must extend that and get the mission done.” “The deadline is when the mission is completed and our people are returned.”

Crow’s views on the deadline were not only in line with those of his Democratic colleagues, but they also echoed sentiments made by Republican members of the House only minutes before.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, held a press conference with a group of GOP legislators earlier in the afternoon. These lawmakers were significantly harsher on President Joe Biden and the situation in Afghanistan than their Democratic colleagues. However, they did not believe that a deadline of August 31 would be sufficient to finish the evacuation.

McCarthy stated of a deadline for the withdrawal, “We want to be very clear with you: Don’t select the date, solve the problem.” “As soon as every American has left, that will be the date.”

Representative Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, joined her Democratic colleagues later in the afternoon in discussing the need for a possible extension on the August 31 deadline.

“I believe it is crucial that we provide our troops with the resources it requires to execute the mission. I don’t believe this can be done by August 31, and I’ve asked the Sec Def [Secretary of Defense] and Sec State [Secretary of State] to urge the President to reconsider that deadline in the strongest possible terms,” Sherrill said.

New Jersey Representative Andy Kim said, “The [Biden] administration has emphasized that they are keeping to the deadline as of now, but they have signaled some readiness to rethink based on events on the ground.”

Kim served in Afghanistan as well. Before becoming President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, he served as a civilian assistant to Generals David Petraeus and John R. Allen.

