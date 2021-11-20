Hours before the incident, a terror suspect may have’scouted’ the hospital in a blue Ford Fiesta.

According to reports, terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen may have scouted the Women’s Hospital hours before the devastating blast.

Counter-terror police are still investigating how and why the device went off, but one possibility is that the bomb was set off when the taxi transporting Al Swealmeen came to a halt.

Investigators discovered that the 32-year-Improvised old’s Explosive Device was manufactured, with supplies purchased over a period of months and under a variety of aliases.

A bomb disposal crew has returned to the Liverpool street that is at the center of a terror inquiry.

CCTV experts are currently scouring footage from the days leading up to last Sunday’s incident to determine if Al Swealmeen was seen on camera, according to The Mirror.

A blue Ford Fiesta is thought to have arrived at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at around 10.30pm on Saturday, 12 hours before the explosion, and stayed for about five minutes.

According to the Sunday Mirror, a member of staff raised the alert about the car, which was believed to be carrying five young males.

“CCTV specialists were at the hospital for three days,” a source told the tabloid.

“They’re looking into whether the bomber scouted the hospital because he’s been purchasing parts there since April.” They wanted to know if he had been admitted to the hospital.

“The night before, a blue Fiesta pulled up with five men inside. They were behaving in a suspicious manner. It lingered for a total of six minutes. They didn’t manage to escape at all.

“From the CCTV, it’s impossible to tell who the males were. We don’t know if it was him and his buddies or not.” On Sunday (November 14), Liam Spencer was with his girlfriend when they were accidentally caught up in the terror attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Mr. Spencer, who dashed toward the taxi after the blow, saw the bomber “engulfed in flames,” according to The Washington Newsday.

The bomber was previously an ordinary and respected pizza maker at a takeout in S efton, perhaps five or six years ago, it was revealed earlier this week.

Last Sunday at 10.57 a.m., Al Swealmeen arrived in a cab outside the hospital.