Hours before the floor vote, Tennessee lawmakers were informed that the COVID bill violated federal law.

Officials from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office cautioned lawmakers that their revised bill, which was put into law two weeks later and limited COVID-19 prohibitions, was in violation of federal law.

According to documents obtained by the Associated Press, Lee’s legislative counsel told the Republican-controlled legislature that the measure violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and may result in the state losing federal funding.

Governments and businesses are mainly barred from seeking confirmation of COVID-19 immunization under the new rule, which allows schools and other public institutions to mandate masks only in “dire public health conditions.”

The law is already being challenged in court, particularly by parents of disabled children. Families with children with impairments can “request accommodations” in which anyone within six feet of the youngster for more than 15 minutes must wear a mask, according to lawmakers.

At 12:44 a.m. on October 30, Legislative Counsel Liz Alvey wrote an email to Rick Nicholson, state Senate Speaker Randy McNally’s chief of staff, and Luke Gustafson, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson’s office, according to the Associated Press.

“The bill’s proposed ADA accommodation is a violation of the ADA, putting our federal funds at danger,” Alvey cautioned.

The law was passed approximately an hour later after some last-minute amendments.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lee, who is up for reelection next year, has subsequently stated that “certain difficulties we need to work through” remain. He has expressed public concern about how the bill alters hospital visitation standards and what this may mean for the state’s capacity to regulate its own workplace in the future. However, the governor has made no public comments about ensuring that the Americans with Disabilities Act is followed.

It’s unclear when or if Alvey provided legal advice to the governor, who consults with his legal team before determining whether or not to sign legislation. In its comments, Lee’s administration did not directly address that question.

When the Associated Press inquired why Lee enacted the legislation, Lee’s spokesman, Casey Black, stated in an email, “The governor highlighted there were items that needed to be rectified in the upcoming session, and we will be working with lawmakers.” This is a condensed version of the information.